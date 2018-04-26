Ian Clark embraces opportunity to face former team Golden State in NBA playoffs

OAKLAND – Ten months ago, Ian Clark reached the pinnacle of basketball, contributing to a Golden State Warriors team that dominated the league en route to winning an NBA title, rolling over Cleveland 4-1 in the Finals. While it was an indelible memory for Clark, it might as well be ancient history now. The reserve guard is on a different team with new goals, a club that coincidentally must now eliminate Golden State to achieve them.

Prior to the New Orleans Pelicans’ cross-country flight to the Bay Area on Thursday afternoon, Clark noted that he has not even viewed his NBA championship ring in this calendar year.

“I haven’t looked at it for five months,” Clark said of the priceless jewelry. “Obviously when you first get it, it’s a big deal, but I haven’t looked at it in a long time.”

As is often the case when a team experiences rampant success, Golden State did not make many major changes last offseason, meaning Clark will see a slew of ex-teammates when the Pelicans and Warriors tip off their second-round series Saturday. The Memphis native is looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be fun,” Clark said. “Obviously coming off a year of winning (a championship) with them, being in this position to compete against them is going to be fun. Obviously I know a lot of guys’ tendencies and am trying to help (the Pelicans prepare) as much as possible to get the win.”

Clark is extremely familiar with how the high-powered Golden State offense tries to attack its opponents. The Warriors finished No. 1 in the NBA in offensive efficiency during the regular season at 112.3 points per 100 possessions (the Pelicans were ninth at 107.7, but are tops in the postseason so far at 114.7).

“That’s what we were working on today, even the past few days, working on what their tendencies are going to be, coming off pindowns, pick-and-rolls, the movement they have,” Clark said of New Orleans’ defensive focus. “Everybody knows they can shoot. We have to make sure we don’t give them many open looks or let them get comfortable. Make everything hard for them.”

Golden State could receive a big boost to its already-potent lineup Saturday, with Stephen Curry listed as questionable to play. The two-time league MVP has only played in one game since March 9. Regardless of Curry’s status, New Orleans players expect to be deemed an underdog against the Warriors. It’s a familiar role for the Pelicans, who were picked by all 22 ESPN analysts to lose to Portland in Round 1, but instead swept the Trail Blazers.

“I love it. Love it,” Clark said of being underdogs again in a series. “A lot of guys on this team have been in this position their whole life, their whole career. Not being called upon or having the accolades of being a big-time player, or a big-time team in our case. Us coming in, we know what we’re capable of doing. We like the underdog role. Why not us? Why not be able to take down the defending champions and keep moving?”