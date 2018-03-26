Homecourt advantage in Round 1 realistic goal for Pelicans with eight games remaining

It was five-plus months ago, so it’s easy to forget how dire many of the predictions were for the 2017-18 New Orleans Pelicans, deemed a non-playoff team by virtually every objective observer back in October. USA Today projected a 40-42 record and a 10th-place finish. ESPN.com’s projection was 44.2 wins and ninth place – which actually turned out to be the most positive Pelicans forecast. Bleacher Report and SI.com weighed in with predictions of 10th and 11th place, respectively.

Although nothing is guaranteed yet – at 43-31, New Orleans still needs at least a few more wins to solidify its invite to the Western Conference playoffs – the Pelicans have gone from fringe postseason aspirant to having a legitimate shot at homecourt advantage in the first round. It’s been 10 years since New Orleans carried that advantage into a playoff series, with the Pelicans never seeded higher than seventh since the then-Hornets were a No. 2 seed in ’08.

With only eight games left on the schedule, every night could be critical, starting with Tuesday’s home contest in the Smoothie King Center vs. third-place Portland (45-28). The Pelicans will own the tiebreaker on the Trail Blazers if they prevail, otherwise Portland would beat out New Orleans if the two clubs are tied in the standings after 82 games, based on a superior conference record.

Here’s a closer look at what’s in store for Week 24, during what’s become a fascinating logjam in the West:

Relevant games (West teams in current spots 3 through 10 in CAPS)

Monday (all times Central)

DENVER at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (NBA TV) … A slew of West teams, including Pelicans, would benefit from a 76ers win. The outcome will determine whether New Orleans has a two-game or three-game cushion on ninth-place Denver (40-33), which owns the head-to-head tiebreaker vs. Pelicans.

Memphis at MINNESOTA, 7 p.m. … Timberwolves begin a very generous stretch against lottery teams that – if things go as planned – could put pressure on the teams slightly ahead of them in the standings.

Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO at Washington, 6 p.m. … Spurs’ Week 24 schedule is so formidable that 40-33 Wizards represent the worst team they’ll face record-wise.

DENVER at Toronto, 6 p.m. … The middle game for Nuggets of a brutal three straight on the road. If they don’t win in either Pennsylvania or Ontario, their playoff hopes could be in trouble by mid-week.

PORTLAND at NEW ORLEANS, 7 p.m. (FSNOLA) … Pelicans must win this to have any realistic chance at the 3 seed. A win also ensures that New Orleans will be in fourth place at least until Thursday’s games conclude.

Milwaukee at LA CLIPPERS, 9:30 p.m. (TNT) … At 2.5 games out of eighth in the West, Clippers probably need to go at least 6-3, which would put them at 45-37, to have any chance at reaching playoffs.

Wednesday

Atlanta at MINNESOTA, 7 p.m. … Hawks pulled off an upset at Utah last week that was a welcome sight for numerous West teams.

PORTLAND at Memphis, 7 p.m. ... Back-to-back for Trail Blazers after a short flight from Louisiana to Tennessee.

Boston at UTAH, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) … A key game to try to get for Jazz, partly because it’s immediately followed primarily by matchups with teams that are headed to the lottery.

LA CLIPPERS at Phoenix, 9 p.m. … Suns have lost 11 in a row entering their Monday home game vs. Boston.

Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY at SAN ANTONIO, 7 p.m. (TNT) … A toss-up on whom Pelicans fans should root for, with both teams having similar overall records and unfavorable tiebreakers vs. New Orleans.

Friday

NEW ORLEANS at Cleveland, 7 p.m. (ESPN) … Cavaliers have won five games in a row, play at Miami and Charlotte before returning home for this interconference matchup.

DENVER at OKLAHOMA CITY, 7 p.m. … Nuggets still have Northwest Division games left with OKC, Minnesota (twice) and Portland.

MINNESOTA at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. … Timberwolves will attempt to sweep Mavericks 4-0 in season series.

Memphis at UTAH, 8 p.m. … Soft on-paper opponent for Jazz, with Grizzlies at 1-23 in their last 24 games entering this week.

LA CLIPPERS at PORTLAND, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN) … Clippers recently came up with quality road wins at Milwaukee and Toronto, and will need to do so again in Moda Center.

Saturday

No relevant games

Sunday

Houston at SAN ANTONIO, 2:30 (ABC) … Rockets are inching closer to wrapping up No. 1 seed in West.

Indiana at LA CLIPPERS, 2:30 … Another game for Clippers against a team vying for playoff position.

OKLAHOMA CITY at NEW ORLEANS, 5 p.m. (FSNOLA) … Likely a critical matchup in terms of who finishes higher in the standings, especially if Pelicans win. They’ve already locked up tiebreaker on Thunder.

UTAH at MINNESOTA, 6 p.m. … Timberwolves still have two games left vs. Nuggets and this one vs. Jazz. Right now those three division rivals are only separated by 1.5 games.

Milwaukee at DENVER, 7 p.m. … Bucks have two chances to play spoiler on a four-game West road trip, previously visiting Clippers on Tuesday.

Memphis at PORTLAND, 8 p.m. … Second Grizzlies-Blazers matchup in a span of five days.