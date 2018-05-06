Game 4 postgame recap: Warriors 118, Pelicans 92

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS



Everything that went right for New Orleans in Game 3 went the opposite direction two days later, resulting in a one-sided Golden State victory Sunday. On Friday, the Pelicans shot well, received significant contributions from their reserves and forced the Warriors’ offense into many uncomfortable situations. This time, New Orleans struggled to hit even open shots, couldn’t get its bench going and couldn’t stop Kevin Durant from a monster 38-point performance.

The Warriors set the tone rapidly by taking a 14-point lead in the first quarter and were never seriously threatened, though the Pelicans cut their deficit to seven by halftime. Golden State seized command in the third period with a 33-19 edge, going up by 21.

New Orleans turned in a 4/26 performance from three-point range, its worst of the entire campaign, including regular season and playoffs. The Pelicans will try to stave off elimination Tuesday, when they play Game 5 on Golden State’s home floor.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Stephen Curry breezed in for a lefty fast-break layup, giving the Warriors their biggest lead at 100-75 with seven-plus minutes remaining. New Orleans gave its starters a chance to get the home team back in the hunt, but eventually subbed them out a few minutes later.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

E’Twaun Moore was the rare New Orleans player to turn in an efficient offensive performance, going 7/12 from the field in 34 minutes. He was one reason the Pelicans stayed competitive in the first half, dropping in 11 of his points. Moore finished with 20 points, second on New Orleans behind Anthony Davis’ 26 points, but Davis shot 8/22 from the floor.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“No, no. We’ve got to win one game at Oracle and that’s the one that we play next. That’s as far as we need to look. Obviously it’s a monumental task. It’s been done before. As I said to the guys, we’ve just got to go play and you’re not out until they win four games.” – Alvin Gentry quickly responding to a question about the daunting task of needing to win twice at Golden State in order to win the series

“It’s another game where we get to play. I’m blessed to go out there and play again. Still in it. We’re a team that fights through everything. We’ve gone through so much this year. We’ve never given up and we don’t plan on it now.” – Jrue Holiday (19 points) on his perspective on Game 5

“They came out on fire, and throughout the entire game, the shots they missed in Game 3, they made tonight.” – Davis referencing the major shift for Golden State in the two games played in the Smoothie King Center

BY THE NUMBERS

36.4: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field, the second-worst outing of the entire season. The only poorer game was a 34.7 rate Feb. 9 at Philadelphia.

19: New Orleans turnovers. Combined with the poor shooting, the Pelicans gave themselves little chance of keeping up with the Warriors on the scoreboard.

38: Pelicans second-half points. As Gentry noted after the game, New Orleans didn’t approach the level it needed to have a chance vs. Golden State.