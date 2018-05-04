Game 3 postgame recap: Pelicans 119, Warriors 100

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS



Warriors lead series 2-1

Golden State dominated its first home game in this second-round series. On Friday, New Orleans returned the favor.

Playing in front of an intense, raucous sellout crowd in the Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans built a big first-half lead, then stretched it out again after intermission, going up by as many as 26 points over the Warriors. New Orleans broke through for its first win of the series in resounding fashion.

The duo of Anthony Davis (33 points, 18 rebounds) and Jrue Holiday (21 points) led the offense, while fellow starters Rajon Rondo (franchise playoff record 21 assists) and Nikola Mirotic (16 points, 13 rebounds) delivered playmaking, additional scoring and board work. Off the bench, Ian Clark played perhaps his best game of 2017-18, red-hot from the perimeter en route to an 18-point night.

Game 4 will be a rare ABC Sunday afternoon game for New Orleans, with tip-off at 2:30 p.m. Central. Game 5 is now necessary and will take place Tuesday at Golden State.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans kept extending the lead in the fourth quarter, going up by 25 points with 4:59 left on an E’Twaun Moore uncontested breakaway dunk. Draymond Green showed some frustration on the play by not moving after the ball was knocked away from him, then got into another jawing match with Rondo. After a timeout, Steve Kerr threw in the towel by subbing in previous DNPs such as Zaza Pachulia and Jordan Bell. PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME Davis had a so-so first half, especially by his lofty standards, but then took over the second half. Davis was just 5/14 shooting before halftime, then went 10/13 after the break to finish 15/27 from the field. The Warriors had no answer for the five-time All-Star, who collected 11 of his rebounds during a second half won by New Orleans 57-44. It wasn’t even that close.

PELICANS UNSUNG CONTRIBUTOR

Solomon Hill had struggled offensively in the first two games, but broke out during a first-half three-point shooting barrage. Hill sank three consecutive attempts from beyond the arc, helping to stake New Orleans to 30-21 lead through one quarter. Golden State dared the forward to shoot, which turned out to be costly. Hill finished the game with those nine points, but the offense he provided was an early game-changer.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“You really think I’m going to tell you that?” – Alvin Gentry, responding to a media member’s question about how New Orleans was able to limit Golden State offensively (38 percent shooting, 29 percent on three-pointers)

“It was perfect. A Friday night, weekend game, second round of the playoffs, playing the champs, you couldn’t ask for nothing greater from our fans, giving us that edge. And I think we performed well.” – Clark summing up the game for the Pelicans and their home fans

“Defensive urgency. In Game 1 and 2, we let their shooters get free and they were comfortable shooting. Tonight we contested every shot they had, coming off screens and pick-and-rolls.” – Clark on a major improvement for New Orleans at the defensive end in Game 3

“You’ve just got to stay with it. First two games, they were giving me that shot, and I’ve got to take them. I work too hard to pass up shots like that. I just have to be aggressive.” – Hill on stepping up and making three straight three-pointers to help the Pelicans expand their early lead

“It’s kind of just how I am. It’s kind of natural for me to respond. Let them know we’re not a pushover. We’re here to fight. I’m going to fight as hard as I can for these guys, whatever it takes.” – Rondo on why he’s decided to stand up to Draymond Green’s persistent trash-talking to Pelicans players

BY THE NUMBERS

14/31: New Orleans three-point shooting as a team, after it shot just 34 percent in the first two games on the road. Holiday, Mirotic, Clark and Hill sank three apiece.

54-36: Pelicans edge in points in the paint. Combined with shooting better than the Warriors from long distance, it was a one-sided victory for the hosts.

36: New Orleans assists, topped by Rondo’s 21 dimes. It was the Pelicans’ fourth-best tally of the entire season.

26-12: Golden State advantage in free throw attempts, raising its edge in the series to 85-32.