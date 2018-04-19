Game 3 postgame recap: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS



Pelicans lead series 3-0

New Orleans native Mannie Fresh performed at halftime to a raucous reception, but the party Thursday had already started for the Pelicans, who built a huge first-half lead and ran roughshod over the Portland Trail Blazers, taking total command of this first-round series. Anthony Davis was producing his usual blend of did-you-see-that highlights; Rajon Rondo controlled the tempo and the action again; Nikola Mirotic played perhaps the most memorable game of his NBA career; and the New Orleans defense made life miserable for Portland all night, forcing a barrage of turnovers.

The Pelicans took a 3-0 series lead for the first time in team history and will have a chance to cap a sweep Saturday, when they host the Trail Blazers at 4 p.m.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Portland subbed in deep reserves like rookie Caleb Swanigan with seven-plus minutes remaining, trailing 107-79, which was the Pelicans’ biggest lead of the night up to that stage. The advantage eventually ballooned to 33 points. It was nearly a wire-to-wire victory for New Orleans, which went up 36-20 through the first quarter. Portland’s only lead was by two points.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Mirotic’s 30-point eruption was a stunning display of efficiency and confidence, with him dropping in 12 baskets on only 15 attempts (4/6 on threes), while taking some quick-trigger shots. While getting on a serious roll and moving into heat-check mode a few times, the forward gestured in excitement to the crowd, which roared its approval. Mirotic had already been phenomenal during what’s now an eight-game winning streak for New Orleans, but he was the biggest star Thursday in a game where the home team had plenty of them.

PELICANS UNSUNG CONTRIBUTOR

Jrue Holiday received ample national attention for his play in the first two games of the series, including an unusually talkative night for him in Game 2. On Thursday, he was just solid all-around, scoring 16 points and helping deny Portland’s frustrated duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who totaled 42 points, but went 5/14 on treys and, most damaging, combined to commit 12 turnovers. McCollum committed two hard fouls that seemed to show he’d lost some composure, while Lillard again could not find any rhythm, shooting 5/14 from the floor. In the series, he’s made only 18 of 55 tries.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“We have a lot of weapons, getting scoring from a lot of positions. We are just trusting each other. No one cares about (who scores).” – Davis on one reason New Orleans is playing so well

“It was just amazing to play at home with all this crowd. They were just great tonight. They really helped us with energy and everything. They deserve this success. Hopefully they’re going to be even better next game, and we’ll be better.” – Mirotic on the experience of playing in front of 18,551 loud fans

“The fans were great. The energy from start to finish was amazing. It was what I expected. It was great to come back and get that type of reception from the fans.” – Rondo on the Smoothie King Center crowd

“Personally, I’m extremely happy for Niko. He’s been my teammate for two years in a row now, and what he’s been through the last two years, this is a testament to what he’s been doing, as far as being in the gym and working. On the brightest stage and the biggest moments, he’s definitely showing up. I couldn’t be happier for a guy on my team.” – Rondo on Mirotic’s 30-point game and stellar play in the postseason

BY THE NUMBERS

6: Different Pelicans players who made at least one three-pointer, led by Mirotic’s four treys and two apiece by Holiday and Darius Miller.

27: New Orleans assists, paced by 11 from Rondo. The Pelicans had numerous pinpoint passing sequences in which everyone on the floor touched the ball before a basket.

33/102: Portland three-point shooting in the series. New Orleans has made nearly as many threes in far fewer attempts, going 31/75.