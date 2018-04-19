Game 3 postgame recap: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102
Pelicans lead series 3-0
New Orleans native Mannie Fresh performed at halftime to a raucous reception, but the party Thursday had already started for the Pelicans, who built a huge first-half lead and ran roughshod over the Portland Trail Blazers, taking total command of this first-round series. Anthony Davis was producing his usual blend of did-you-see-that highlights; Rajon Rondo controlled the tempo and the action again; Nikola Mirotic played perhaps the most memorable game of his NBA career; and the New Orleans defense made life miserable for Portland all night, forcing a barrage of turnovers.
The Pelicans took a 3-0 series lead for the first time in team history and will have a chance to cap a sweep Saturday, when they host the Trail Blazers at 4 p.m.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Portland subbed in deep reserves like rookie Caleb Swanigan with seven-plus minutes remaining, trailing 107-79, which was the Pelicans’ biggest lead of the night up to that stage. The advantage eventually ballooned to 33 points. It was nearly a wire-to-wire victory for New Orleans, which went up 36-20 through the first quarter. Portland’s only lead was by two points.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Mirotic’s 30-point eruption was a stunning display of efficiency and confidence, with him dropping in 12 baskets on only 15 attempts (4/6 on threes), while taking some quick-trigger shots. While getting on a serious roll and moving into heat-check mode a few times, the forward gestured in excitement to the crowd, which roared its approval. Mirotic had already been phenomenal during what’s now an eight-game winning streak for New Orleans, but he was the biggest star Thursday in a game where the home team had plenty of them.
PELICANS UNSUNG CONTRIBUTOR
Jrue Holiday received ample national attention for his play in the first two games of the series, including an unusually talkative night for him in Game 2. On Thursday, he was just solid all-around, scoring 16 points and helping deny Portland’s frustrated duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who totaled 42 points, but went 5/14 on treys and, most damaging, combined to commit 12 turnovers. McCollum committed two hard fouls that seemed to show he’d lost some composure, while Lillard again could not find any rhythm, shooting 5/14 from the floor. In the series, he’s made only 18 of 55 tries.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“We have a lot of weapons, getting scoring from a lot of positions. We are just trusting each other. No one cares about (who scores).” – Davis on one reason New Orleans is playing so well
“It was just amazing to play at home with all this crowd. They were just great tonight. They really helped us with energy and everything. They deserve this success. Hopefully they’re going to be even better next game, and we’ll be better.” – Mirotic on the experience of playing in front of 18,551 loud fans
“The fans were great. The energy from start to finish was amazing. It was what I expected. It was great to come back and get that type of reception from the fans.” – Rondo on the Smoothie King Center crowd
“Personally, I’m extremely happy for Niko. He’s been my teammate for two years in a row now, and what he’s been through the last two years, this is a testament to what he’s been doing, as far as being in the gym and working. On the brightest stage and the biggest moments, he’s definitely showing up. I couldn’t be happier for a guy on my team.” – Rondo on Mirotic’s 30-point game and stellar play in the postseason
BY THE NUMBERS
6: Different Pelicans players who made at least one three-pointer, led by Mirotic’s four treys and two apiece by Holiday and Darius Miller.
27: New Orleans assists, paced by 11 from Rondo. The Pelicans had numerous pinpoint passing sequences in which everyone on the floor touched the ball before a basket.
33/102: Portland three-point shooting in the series. New Orleans has made nearly as many threes in far fewer attempts, going 31/75.
Anthony Davis scores 28 points with 11 rebounds and Nikola Mirotic adds a playoff career-high 30 points, as the New Orleans Pelicans blow out the Portland Trail Blazers, 119-102 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.
Anthony Davis scores 28 points with 11 rebounds and Nikola Mirotic adds a playoff career-high 30 points, as the New Orleans Pelicans blow out the Portland Trail Blazers, 119-102 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 3 Postgame: Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic 4-19-18
Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic speak to the media following the Pelicans' big game 3 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Pelicans v. Trail Blazers Game 3 Postgame: Coach Gentry 4-19-18
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media after a Game 3 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on April 19, 2018.
Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic Top Plays vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Check out the best plays from Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic in the Pelicans Game 3 win over the Trail Blazers.
On-Court Postgame Interview: Anthony Davis on Game 3
Pelicans Anthony Davis joins Fox Sports New Orleans Jen Hale and shares his thoughts on the Pelicans win and 3-0 series lead on the Trail Blazers.
Nightly Notable: Nikola Mirotic
Nikola Mirotic scores 30 points with eight rebounds and two assists versus Portland.
Steal of the Night: Ian Clark
Ian Clark gets the steal from CJ McCollum which leads to an Anthony Davis tip-in at the other end.
Play of the Day: Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis flies through the air to keep the ball out of the defender's hands in mid-air and throws down the high-powered, one-handed put-back jam.
Dunk of the Night: Anthony Davis
Jrue Holiday tosses the lob up for Anthony Davis to catch and contort his body in mid-air to finish an incredible reverse, alley-oop jam.
Anthony Davis slams home the alley-oop
Pelicans Anthony Davis throws down another alley-oop slam against the Trail Blazers
Jordan Crawford dials from long distance
Pelicans Jordan Crawford knocks down the long triple in Game 3 against the Trail Blazers.
Anthony Davis Monster Slam
Pelicans Anthony Davis flies in for the monster one-handed jam.
Anthony Davis flies in for the alley-oop slam
Pelicans Anthony Davis slams home the alley-oop
Flyin' Mirotic Alert
Pelicans Nikola Mirotic drives hard down the lane and gets up for the dunk.
Anthony Davis scores and draws the foul
Pelicans Anthony Davis goes up strong for the hoop and harm.
Steal and Fast Break Buckets
After the steal by Darius Miller, the Pelicans push it up the floor and Rajon Rondo finishes at the rim.
Davis Throws Down the Oop
Pelicans Rajon Rondo hits Anthony Davis in stride for the sky-high alley-oop dunk.
Mirotic finds Holiday for the lay-up
Pelicans Nikola Mirotic finds Jrue Holiday down the lane for the easy bucket.
Big Blocks and Big Buckets
Pelicans Anthony Davis blocks Jusif Nirkic and push it up the floor for a Jrue Holiday corner triple.
Ian Clark hits from way downtown
Pelicans Ian Clark knocks it down from deep.
