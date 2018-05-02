Game 2 postgame recap: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116
Warriors lead series 2-0
OAKLAND – A common refrain in the Bay Area and beyond after Game 1 of this Western Conference semifinal series was that Stephen Curry’s imminent return to action would spell big trouble for New Orleans in Game 2. As it turned out, the Warriors had to sweat out Tuesday’s game until the final few minutes, even with the two-time MVP playing like his old self. Curry piled up 28 points in only 27 minutes, but Golden State couldn’t shake New Orleans, which kept fighting back and staying within striking distance.
Ultimately, the Warriors had enough to hold off the Pelicans, stretching their lead up to double digits in the fourth quarter, after it was just 88-86 through three periods. The teams will travel to Louisiana and play Game 3 on Friday in the Smoothie King Center.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Kevin Durant kept making tough shots over defenders, then set up Curry for a three-pointer from the right wing for a 119-106 lead with 1:47 left. New Orleans managed to get the game back to within a couple possessions in the final minutes, but it was too little, too late.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Rajon Rondo finished with 22 points – knocking down three three-pointers – along with 12 assists, seven rebounds and five steals. The one blemish was his seven turnovers, but he was all over the floor in sticking his nose into battles for the ball or on defense. Rondo shot 8/15 from the floor, connecting a few times while left wide open for jumpers.
PELICANS UNSUNG CONTRIBUTOR
Prior to fouling out in the fourth quarter, Nikola Mirotic made some momentum-changing baskets for New Orleans. The forward totaled 18 points in 39 minutes, going 3/8 from deep. E’Twaun Moore also supplied some help at the offensive end, scoring 14 points and draining four of eight three-point attempts.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“As I said in the first game, this is not a team that you can turn the ball over against without paying a huge price. I thought we paid a huge price tonight in those particular turnovers right at the crucial time because they went down and they scored on them.” – Alvin Gentry on the Warriors stretching out their lead by capitalizing on Pelicans miscues. Golden State scored 22 points off 14 turnovers
“We learned about ourselves. If we played the way we could have been playing we could have been in the game and won the game, any game in the series. Obviously the second quarter in the first game kind of threw everybody off, but today we showed that we can play both halves with them. It just comes down to the little details.” – Ian Clark on New Orleans playing more competitively
“We played well the whole game but I think we got our rhythm back. We got our groove back. Maybe just a couple things here and there that we need to change but definitely a positive turnout from this game.” – Jrue Holiday on the change in New Orleans’ performance from Game 1 to Game 2
“That’s exactly what I expected. They have a hell of a team and Anthony Davis said after Game 1, they were embarrassed, so we knew they were going to come after us… We played well enough to win, but we’re going to have to play better in New Orleans.” – Golden State’s Steve Kerr on the effort from the Pelicans
BY THE NUMBERS
0: Total free throws for Holiday and Anthony Davis, despite the pair firing 48 shots from the field and making 23 of those. Via Pelicans TV statistician Tommy Cooper, it was the first time that both players suited up for a game but neither attempted a foul shot, over the course of five years as teammates.
59-20: Edge in free throws taken by Golden State through two games of the series. New Orleans stressed entering Game 2 that it needed to improve upon a wide disparity of tries in Game 1 (Golden State 32-11), but Tuesday brought a very similar gap (Golden State 27-9).
4/20: New Orleans three-point shooting in the first half, preventing the Pelicans from taking a lead into intermission (Golden State was up 58-55, with Klay Thompson unintentionally banking in a trey at the second-quarter buzzer).
26: Plus-minus for Curry. The Pelicans’ best number in this category was only plus-2, shared by Davis and Rondo.
Rajon Rondo with 12 Assists vs. Warriors
Rondo with a dozen dimes on the night
Playoffs Round 2 Game 2: Pelicans at Warriors 5/1/18
Rajon Rondo with 12 Assists vs. Warriors
Rondo with a dozen dimes on the night
| 00:00
Pelicans with 6 3-pointers in the 4th Quarter vs. Warriors
Pelicans shot it well from downtown late
| 00:00
Block of the Night: Anthony Davis
Andre Iguodala drives to the rim for the layup but Anthony Davis is there for the rejection.
| 00:00
Rajon Rondo hits from way downtown
Rondo from deep
| 00:00
Slow Motion Game Action from Game 2 vs Warriors
Check out Game 2 at a different pace with this sweet slow motion footage
| 00:58
3-pointer by Nikola Mirotic
Mirotic hits the 3 from way down town off the turnover
| 00:14
AD protecting the paint
Anthony Davis gets another beautiful block on Curry
| 00:18
Rondo with the And-1
Jrue Holiday with a nice pass to Rondo who takes the contact and finishes
| 00:19
Nikola Mirotic with a deep 3
Mirotic looks good from long range
| 00:00
Jrue Holiday handles Durant
Jrue puts his patented stop and go on KD for the sweet bucket
| 00:12
Rondo to Davis alley-oop
Rajon Rondo finds Anthony Davis for the huge dunk
| 00:10
AD with 2 buckets in a row
Anthony Davis earns a pair of buckets in the paint to keep the game close
| 00:20
AD with the block and bucket.mp4
Anthony Davis gets the block on Curry and cleans up on the other end
| 00:14
Rondo goes coast to coast
Rondo runs the floor and finishes on the other end off some great D from Jrue
| 00:19
AD with the Dunk off Jrue's steal
Rondo finds AD for the dunk off the Holiday steal
| 00:12
Pelicans Shootaround: Rajon Rondo 5-1-18
Rajon Rondo talks about the adjustments the team plans to make tonight against the Golden State Warriors.
| 05:46
Pelicans Shootaround: Solomon Hill 5-1-18
Solomon Hill talks to the media about tonight's game following shootaround this morning at Oracle Arena.
| 03:06
Pelicans Shootaround: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 5-1-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry previews tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors.
| 03:38
GAME 2 RECAP: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116
Steph Curry knocks down 28 points and grabs seven rebounds in his return as the Warriors defeat the Pelicans in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, 121-116.
| 00:02
Pelicans vs. Warriors Game 1 Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 4-28-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks about tonight's performance and what needs to change going into Game 2.
| 09:14
Pelicans vs. Warriors Game 1 Postgame: Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo 4-28-18
Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo talk about the corrections they need to make for Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors.
| 06:19