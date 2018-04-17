Game 2 postgame recap: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102
Pelicans lead series 2-0
PORTLAND – Jrue Holiday once again played like the two-way force that New Orleans players and coaches have been talking about for months. Rajon Rondo, in trademark “Playoff Rondo” fashion, sank the back-breaking fourth-quarter hoop, a left-corner three-pointer. Nikola Mirotic scraped the ceiling with jumpers, but when they came back down to Earth, they swished through the net. E’Twaun Moore missed two free throws in a critical spot, but more than made up for it by tracking down the rebound and bleeding valuable seconds off Portland’s home clock.
It took a collective effort Tuesday at the Moda Center, but the Pelicans did what they’ve done so many times in 2017-18, pulling off a road victory amid tight circumstances. The Trail Blazers kept applying pressure by putting together rallies, only to watch New Orleans regain control. Portland outplayed New Orleans in the first half and led 59-54 at the break, but the visitors dominated the third quarter by a 33-19 margin, changing the momentum significantly. The game was tied with three-plus minutes left in the fourth period, but the Pelicans again answered, making nearly all of the big plays in crunch time.
In a season of unprecedented and unexpected feats, New Orleans accomplished something for the first time in franchise history, winning consecutive road playoff games. The Pelicans did so in a very difficult venue, against a very formidable opponent. Both teams will travel to Louisiana on Wednesday, in advance of Game 3 at the Smoothie King Center on Thursday at 8 p.m. Central.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Holiday collected a defensive rebound with 17 seconds left, then went to the foul line at the other end to sink a pair of free throws, making it a nine-point game and sending many Portland fans to the Moda Center exits. On a previous possession, Rondo drained a dagger trey, giving the Pelicans a 108-100 lead with 38 seconds to go. The Pelicans managed to run a big chunk of time off when Moore secured a rebound off his own misfired free throw, then Rondo gathered in a layup miss.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Holiday will be at the center of discussion around the NBA on Wednesday – probably even more so if these New Orleans-Portland games hadn’t both ended around 1 a.m. on the East Coast – after playing one of the best games of his pro career Tuesday. The UCLA product went for 33 points and nine assists, constantly getting into the Portland paint en route to shooting 14/24 from the field. His defensive excellence also factored into the Trail Blazers’ talented guard tandem of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum not having great shooting nights, combining to go just 16/39.
“He’s a very good player – I said that coming into the series,” McCollum noted of Holiday. “He doesn’t get a lot of credit, because he’s playing with (five-time All-Star Anthony Davis). I think you’re starting to see how good he truly is.”
PELICANS UNSUNG CONTRIBUTOR
It tells you something about how many positive things are happening around this New Orleans team that a near triple-double qualifies as a relatively unnoticed performance, but Rondo came just shy of that feat against the Trail Blazers. The veteran point guard netted 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, helping to control the game with his steady floor leadership. He had one blemish by turning the ball over six times, but the Pelicans were plus-17 with him on the floor, only minus-eight in the non-Rondo minutes. Moore and reserve forward Darius Miller also came up with some timely jumpers, quieting a high-volume Portland crowd in key spots. They notched eight points each.
By the way, for a second straight spring, Rondo’s NBA team won the first two games of a playoff series on the road. In '17, he spearheaded eighth-seeded Chicago to a pair of victories at Boston's TD Garden.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“He’s been great. All he wants to do is play basketball. Now that everything that was going on with him has been squared away and doing fine, he’s just focused on playing. And he’s playing at a high level.” – Davis on Holiday, who in previous seasons had to handle injuries and a family concern in ’16-17
“When he gets in that zone, he’s pretty much unstoppable. He has such an effect on the game at both ends. We feed off of that. When he gets going, we’re a totally different team. It’s been that way for a while now. We’re going to continue to ride him and AD, and see how far we can go.” – Miller on Holiday’s outstanding performance
“It was crazy. He’s so athletic and the plays he makes, I don’t think he gets enough credit for the stuff he does. We appreciate what he does.” – Miller on Holiday’s highlight-reel left-handed dunk over Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic
“It’s good. I twisted it twice. The first time, I stepped on a fan’s foot, but it was not that bad (of a sprain). Then I twisted it by myself. I wanted to stay on the floor and finish the game. I’m sure with two days of treatments, I’ll be ready to go next game. Nothing to be worried about.” – Mirotic on dealing with an ankle injury
“I saw the ball coming off the rim and I thought, ‘Man!’ You always want to correct your wrongs. It’s not always smart to (go after an offensive rebound), but it was just good instincts. Then I thought I had an easy layup, but it rolled out, so I had to chase it down again. I was just trying to make whatever plays we needed to win, no matter how it had to get done.” – Moore on a bad news/good news sequence late, when he missed two free throws and a point-blank shot, but the Pelicans’ multiple boards put Portland in dire straits time-wise
BY THE NUMBERS
5-17: New Orleans all-time franchise record in road games, with two of those victories taking place in the past four days. The Pelicans had never won more than one postseason road game even in a span of three successive seasons, with the previous triumphs coming in ’03, ’08 and ’11.
45.1: Portland shooting percentage from the field, which marked the first time in six total meetings vs. New Orleans that the Trail Blazers shot at least 45 percent (albeit barely).
2: Trail Blazers offensive rebounds in the second half Tuesday. Portland pounded the glass for 11 of those prior to intermission, but New Orleans did much better from there in controlling the category.
11: Combined fast-break points for the two teams, in a game that was much slower paced than Saturday’s Game 1.
12/24: Pelicans three-point shooting as a team, their best night in that category recently. They hadn’t made at least half of their trey attempts since going 13/24 at Oklahoma City on Feb. 2.
Jrue Holiday: 'I can't wait to go home'
Pelicans Jrue Holiday shows his excitement to return to New Orleans with a 2-0 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Playoffs Round 1 Game 2: Pelicans at Trail Blazers 4/17/18
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 2 Postgame: Jrue Holiday 4-17-18
Jrue Holiday talks about his big game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs.
| 06:12
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 2 Postgame: Rajon Rondo and Anthony Davis 4-17-18
Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo talk about the team's big performance against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs.
| 06:19
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 2 Postgame: Alvin Gentry 4-17-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks about the Pelicans' big win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs.
| 10:46
Jrue Holiday stacks 33 points against Trail Blazers
Jrue Holiday scores a postseason career-high 33 points in the game 2 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers
| 01:52
Nikola Mirotic notches 17 points in game 2
Nikola Mirotic proves himself down the line for the Pelicans and scores 17 points in game 2 against Portland
| 01:19
Anthony Davis tallies 22 points in game 2 against Portland
Anthony Davis battles in the paint and notches 22 points in the second win against the Portland Trail Blazers
| 01:50
Rajon Rondo scores 16 against the Trail Blazers
Rajon Rondo shows off his playoff mentality by stacking 22 points, 9 assists and 10 rebounds in game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers
| 01:55
Jen Hale speaks with Anthony Davis after the road win
Jen Hale speaks with Anthony Davis after his fifth double-double in six career playoff games
| 02:42
Pelicans vs. Blazers Game 2 Postgame Analysis
Jrue Holiday takes over and Rajon Rondo hit the dagger three-pointer to put the Pelicans over the Blazers as the Pelicans get a 2-0 series lead, Matt Winer, Greg Anthony and David Griffin give their p
Pelicans vs. Blazers: Battle Of The Backcourts
Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday dominate the Pelicans backcourt while Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum dominate the Blazers backcourt, Greg Anthony, and David Griffin discuss what each backcourt brings to
Dunk of the Night: Jrue Holiday
Anthony Davis has his shot blocked by Jusuf Nurkic, but gets the ball back and finds Jrue Holiday cutting to the basket for an emphatic left-handed jam.
Holiday Plays Hero
Late in the fourth quarter, Jrue Holiday pulls up and sticks the clutch, late game triple.
Nikola Mirotic drains a contested three
Nikola Mirotic heats up from outside and drains the long three
| 00:11
Rajon Rondo euro-steps to the cup
Rajon Rondo attacks the basket and euro-steps his defender to finish with the right
| 00:13
Darius Miller hits clutch three to close the third
Darius Miller drains a three pointer to extend the lead for the Pelicans at the end of the third
| 00:40
Davis effortlessly throws it down...again
Anthony Davis puts on a show by twisting his body mid-air to catch a lob from E'Twaun Moore.
| 00:18
Anthony Davis rises up for the alley-oop from Holiday
Jrue Holiday finds Anthony Davis cutting down the lane and rises up for the jam
| 00:20
Anthony Davis runs the floor, finishes with contact
Anthony Davis comes up with the steal and runs the floor to finish on the other end
| 00:11
Holiday scores 12 in the first quarter
Jrue Holiday takes charge and puts up an effortless 12 points in the first quarter.
| 01:28
Pelicans First Half Slo-Mo Highlights
Experience every moment of the first half in these slo-motion highlights
| 00:46
Jrue Holiday drops the hammer
Anthony Davis finds Jrue Holiday cutting down the lane and he drops the hammer over Portland defenders.
| 00:11