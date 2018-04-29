Game 1 postgame recap: Warriors 123, Pelicans 101

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 29, 2018

Warriors lead series 1-0

OAKLAND – After nearly an entire month without a defeat, Saturday proved to be a harsh return to reality for New Orleans. Facing the defending NBA champion Warriors, Golden State took advantage of every mistake by the visitors – and there were plenty – en route to a runaway win in the series opener. The Pelicans stayed close for only a period, before the Warriors broke it open by virtue of a 41-21 second-stanza edge.

In the week leading up to the series opener, New Orleans frequently mentioned the importance of reducing turnovers, and the Pelicans technically accomplished that by only committing seven through three quarters. But Golden State capitalized on all miscues, finishing with 20 points off of a dozen NOLA turnovers. New Orleans lost for the first time since an April 1 home loss to Oklahoma City.

The clubs will return to Oracle Arena on Tuesday for Game 2 of the series.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans couldn’t make a dent in Golden State’s significant halftime lead, as the Warriors kept pushing the advantage into the high 20s late in the third quarter. The Pelicans subbed in deep reserve Cheick Diallo with two-plus minutes remaining in the period, but Golden State went up 100-70 on a straightaway Kevin Durant three-pointer, the hosts’ biggest lead. He added another trey on an ensuing possession, giving him 26 points in 32 minutes.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

No one in a navy and gold uniform will look back fondly at Saturday’s opener, but E’Twaun Moore (15 points) gave New Orleans an early spark with accurate shooting. Moore’s efficient game featured 7/11 shooting from the floor, but as was the case for several Pelicans, it was marred and short-circuited at times by foul trouble. Moore had four fouls by the early portion of the third quarter, as did fellow guards/wings Jrue Holiday and Ian Clark.

PELICANS UNSUNG CONTRIBUTOR

Darius Miller produced an NBA postseason footnote by sinking the longest three-point shot in a playoff game over the last 20 years, a bomb from the opposite foul line at the second-quarter buzzer. Miller finished with nine points and six assists, the latter the most for him in any NBA game. Meanwhile, Jordan Crawford dropped in 12 points in eight minutes of fourth-quarter action, going 6/7 from the field.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“Well, that didn’t go as planned. I guess I’ll answer questions.” – Alvin Gentry leading off his postgame press conference Saturday

“At the end of the day, it’s one game, and we’ve been playing great basketball, and I’m not so sure if the week off helped us. I thought we lost a little bit of our rhythm. We missed some shots that we've been making the last two weeks and then they came at us hard and we didn’t respond to it really well. But those are all things that can be corrected.” – Gentry trying to put Game 1 in perspective

“They’re the champs. Defensively we need to do a better job collectively. That’s what we were talking about on the bench when they went on their run. Defensively I think we let them get out of hand. Klay (Thompson) got a lot of wide-open threes. They got a lot of wide-open, slip-to-the-basket dunks. I think when we go back we’ll see a lot of that (when watching tape of Game 1).” – Holiday on part of what went wrong for New Orleans in the second quarter

“We're going to be more locked in defensively, especially with (Stephen Curry) probably coming back. But for us, it's about pride. What they did in the second quarter was an embarrassment to us. We're not that type of team.” – Anthony Davis (21 points, 10 rebounds) on his team’s defense in Game 1, then the likely return of the two-time MVP for Game 2

BY THE NUMBERS

33: Golden State assists, led by 11 from Draymond Green, who authored a triple-double. The Warriors had the Pelicans scrambling defensively, finding cutters for easy layups and dunks frequently. New Orleans players cited miscommunication for some of the mistakes in assignments.

57-42: Warriors rebounding edge. Green again topped the category, pulling down 15 boards in a surprising start at center, instead of his usual power forward slot.

68-40: Golden State scoring margin in the middle quarters. Overall, seven different Warriors contributed at least eight points.

Assist of the Night: Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo whips a bounce pass through the defense to Jrue Holiday for a wide-open layup.

Round 2 Game 1: Pelicans at Warriors 4/28/18

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Assist of the Night: Rajon Rondo
Now Playing

Assist of the Night: Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo whips a bounce pass through the defense to Jrue Holiday for a wide-open layup.
Apr 29, 2018  |  00:00
Dunk of the Night: Anthony Davis
Now Playing

Dunk of the Night: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis fakes out Draymond Green on a cut to the basket and Rajon Rondo throws an alley-oop that Davis catches to finish with one hand.
Apr 28, 2018  |  00:00
Play of the Day: Darius Miller
Now Playing

Play of the Day: Darius Miller

Darius Miller gets the rebound and throws up a shot from nearly full court that swishes through at the buzzer to end the half.
Apr 28, 2018  |  00:00
Ian Clark hits at the buzzer
Now Playing

Ian Clark hits at the buzzer

Pelicans Ian Clark beats the clock with the bucket.
Apr 28, 2018  |  00:00
Darius Miller And-One
Now Playing

Darius Miller And-One

Pelicans Darius Miller knocks it down and picks up the foul.
Apr 28, 2018  |  00:00
E'Twaun Moore beats the clock
Now Playing

E'Twaun Moore beats the clock

Pelicans E'Twaun Moore ends the third quarter with a buzzer-beating floater.
Apr 28, 2018  |  00:00
Anthony Davis One-Handed Alley-Oop Slam
Now Playing

Anthony Davis One-Handed Alley-Oop Slam

Pelicans Anthony Davis rises up for the one-handed alley-oop slam on the pass from Rajon Rondo.
Apr 28, 2018  |  00:21
Miller Hits Halftime Buzzer Beater
Now Playing

Miller Hits Halftime Buzzer Beater

Pelicans Darius Miller end the first half, knocking down the huge buzzer-beater.
Apr 28, 2018  |  00:25
Rondo Bounces to Holiday
Now Playing

Rondo Bounces to Holiday

Pelicans Rajon Rondo splits the defense with a bounce pass to Jrue Holiday for the driving lay-up.
Apr 28, 2018  |  00:14
Holiday to Hill
Now Playing

Holiday to Hill

Pelicans Jrue Holiday dribbles behind-the-back through Warriors defenders to feed Solomon Hill driving down the lane.
Apr 28, 2018  |  00:10
Rondo Feeds Davis
Now Playing

Rondo Feeds Davis

Pelicans Rajon Rondo feeds Anthony Davis on the cut to the rim.
Apr 28, 2018  |  00:15
E'Twaun Moore dials from long distance
Now Playing

E'Twaun Moore dials from long distance

Pelicans E'Twaun Moore knocks down the pull-up triple.
Apr 28, 2018  |  00:00
Slow Motion Action: Pelicans at Warriors Game 1 First Half 4-28-18
Now Playing

Slow Motion Action: Pelicans at Warriors Game 1 First Half 4-28-18

Check out a slow-motion look at the Pelicans first half action in Game 1 against the Warriors during the Western Conference Semifinals.
Apr 28, 2018  |  00:57
Tags
Davis, Anthony, Holiday, Jrue, Miller, Darius, Mirotic, Nikola, Moore, E'Twaun

Related Content

Davis, Anthony

Holiday, Jrue

Miller, Darius