Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 26, 2017

1) New Orleans opened its 2017-18 campaign by holding Media Day yesterday. The team’s opening practices will take place Tuesday in the morning and evening. Check Pelicans.com later today for more coverage from the first day of training camp. Also, please note that the Pelicans are hosting an event tonight from 6-8 p.m. to benefit the American Red Cross and hurricane relief efforts, at the Saints indoor practice facility in Metairie. There will be sales of various items of Pelicans gear, including shirts, sweats, shoes, jerseys and socks.

2) Peruse photos from a fun-filled 2017 Media Day.

3) Watch Monday press conferences with an array of Pelicans, including Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Alvin Gentry and Dell Demps. Also, listen to Rondo and Dante Cunningham on the Black and Blue Report.

4) Check out our Social Media Recap of Monday’s Media Day.

5) Read more about the Pelicans having something to prove this season, as well as their approach to determining a fifth starter.