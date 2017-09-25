Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 25, 2017

1) The 2017-18 basketball season begins today at the Smoothie King Center, where the Pelicans are holding Media Day. Check Pelicans.com throughout the day for the latest developments.

2) New Orleans officially re-signed forward Dante Cunningham this morning. The eight-year veteran started 35 games for the Pelicans last season.

3) With Cunningham back in the fold, take a numerical look at the Pelicans’ roster.

4) Coming off consecutive non-playoff years, New Orleans has something to prove this season.

5) Read more about some of the team’s new players who arrived this offseason from other NBA teams, with recent articles on Rajon Rondo, Tony Allen and Ian Clark.