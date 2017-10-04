Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 4, 2017

1) New Orleans dropped its preseason opening game Tuesday, losing 113-109 to Chicago. Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins both put up big numbers, particularly in the first half.



2) Watch postgame video reaction featuring Cousins (“Hoodie Boogie?”), Davis and Alvin Gentry.



3) Check out photos from Bulls-Pelicans.



4) Listen to the Black and Blue Report today, for more recap coverage and discussion of Tuesday's game in the Smoothie King Center.

5) The Pelicans are off Wednesday. The team will practice Thursday and travel to Oklahoma City, in advance of Friday’s preseason game at the Thunder. It will be the Chesapeake Energy Arena debut of Carmelo Anthony and Paul George for OKC, which opened its preseason slate Tuesday in Tulsa against Houston.