Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 30, 2017

1) New Orleans (3-3) hosts Orlando (4-2) at 7 p.m. tonight, in the middle game of a three-game homestand at the Smoothie King Center.

2) The Pelicans began their week-long stretch in Louisiana in fine fashion Saturday, pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 123-101 victory over Cleveland.



3) After starting the season 0-2, the Pelicans have won three of their last four games, posting wins over the Lakers, Kings and Cavaliers. The only defeat in that stretch came Tuesday at Portland, a game that was played without Anthony Davis after the initial 5:01 of the first quarter.

4) New Orleans plays four games in the next six days, the first semi-hectic stretch of schedule in 2017-18. That period is capped by a Friday and Saturday road back-to-back in Dallas and Chicago, the first back-to-back of the regular season for NOLA. Among the team’s four opponents this week, the Magic and Timberwolves (3-3) are .500 or better, while the Mavericks (1-6) and Bulls (1-4) are both at or near the bottom of their respective conferences.

5) In the first Sounds of New Orleans video, Pelicans.com caught up with Kermit Ruffins.

