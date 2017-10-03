Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 3, 2017

1) New Orleans opens its brief four-game preseason slate tonight with a home game vs. Chicago (0-0). Tip-off is at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here. Fans can listen to the live radio broadcast on WRNO 99.5 FM with Sean Kelley and John DeShazier; pregame-show coverage hosted by Daniel Sallerson begins at 6:30. In addition, there will be a live call-in show (dial 504-593-4910) after all games in 2017-18. If you'd prefer to participate in the postgame show via social media instead of by phone, go to Twitter and tweet your questions/comments using the hashtag #PelicansMailbag.



2) Dante Cunningham is expected to start for the Pelicans at small forward, the one role in the first unit that is not completely settled.



3) Watch Cunningham and Alvin Gentry speak to the media following Monday’s practice.

4) Jrue Holiday was a guest on Monday’s Black and Blue Report.

5) Check out photos from Monday’s Sirius XM Radio stop in New Orleans. Multiple Pelicans players, along with Gentry and Dell Demps, joined the show. One of the hosts was Pelicans TV broadcaster Joel Meyers.

