Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 29, 2017

1) The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, Oct. 28. Find out everything you need to know in the game recap here.

2) Watch the postgame interview with DeMarcus Cousins here.

3) Watch Alvin Gentry speak with the media after the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers here.

4) See the best moments from the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers here.

5) The Pelicans tip-off against the Orlando Magic on Monday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Find your tickets here.