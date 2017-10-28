Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 28, 2017

1) New Orleans (2-3) hosts its second home game of the regular season Saturday, and it’s a good one. Cleveland (3-2) makes its only appearance in the Smoothie King Center at 6 p.m. Anthony Davis (left knee quad tendonitis) is listed as questionable to play vs. the Cavaliers.

2) This is the start of a three-game homestand, which continues Monday and Wednesday against Orlando and Minnesota. All three visitors on this three-game stretch sport .500 or better records.

3) In case you missed it, DeMarcus Cousins put up 41 and 23 against his old team in Thursday’s win at Sacramento.



4) Watch highlights from his dominant performance.

5) Watch the first episode of Section 504, hosted by Chris Trew, who profiles two outstanding courtside season-ticket holders.

