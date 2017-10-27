Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 27, 2017

1. The New Orleans Pelicans finished their west coast road trip on Oct. 26 with a win over the Sacramento Kings. Check out the game recap here.

2. DeMarcus Cousins made his presence known in his first return to Sacramento after being traded to the Pelicans. Cousins had 41 points, 23 rebounds, and six assists. Watch his highlights here.

3. Jrue Holiday finished the game with 20 points and seven assists while Jameer Nelson came off the bench and had 18 points and six assists.

4. See the Pelicans game action photos from their game against the Sacramento Kings here.

5. The Pelicans tip-off again on Saturday, Oct. 28 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 p.m. Buy your tickets for the game here.