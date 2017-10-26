Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 26, 2017

1) New Orleans plays its second national TV game of the regular season tonight at Sacramento (9:30 p.m. Central). TNT will exclusively carry the game nationally, as DeMarcus Cousins makes his return to face his previous NBA team. Anthony Davis (left knee) is listed as questionable to play. If you find yourself missing the commentary of Joel Meyers and David Wesley tonight, don’t fret – Fox Sports New Orleans will carry each of the team’s next 10 games (all the way up till a Nov. 17 game on ESPN at Denver).

2) Tune in an hour before tip-off at 8:30 tonight on WRNO 99.5 FM, which will broadcast Alvin Gentry’s weekly radio show. That will lead into pregame coverage at 9, followed by Pelicans-Kings with Sean Kelley and Victor Howell on the game call.

3) Cousins told reporters Wednesday he’s not sure what to expect when he takes the floor for Thursday’s Western Conference matchup.



4) Watch the video from the three-time All-Star’s post-practice meeting with the media.



5) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report, which checked in with Pelicans guard Jameer Nelson and TV analyst David Wesley.