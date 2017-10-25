Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 25, 2017

1) The Pelicans announced a new partnership with Zatarain’s, which will sponsor a logo patch on the team’s jerseys. Zatarain’s will also donate meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank charity for every Pelicans slam dunk.



2) Playing without Anthony Davis (left knee) after the first 5:01 of Tuesday’s game at Portland, New Orleans (1-3) dropped a 103-93 decision to the Trail Blazers. Read postgame quotes.

3) A week into the NBA regular season, New Orleans is one of six Western Conference teams with one victory; Dallas is the only winless West squad. Eight teams in the conference have posted two or more victories, led by 3-0 records by Memphis, San Antonio and the Clippers. The Pelicans have not played any games against the East so far, but host Cleveland on the weekend, followed by Orlando two days later.

4) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report for an interview with new Pelicans guard Jameer Nelson.

5) DeMarcus Cousins piled up 39 points Tuesday at Portland, two days before he will play in Sacramento as an opponent for the first time. The Pelicans will practice this afternoon in Northern California; Davis’ status is expected to be updated further following the workout. Thursday’s Pelicans-Kings game will air nationally on TNT.