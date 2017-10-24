Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 24, 2017

1) New Orleans (1-2) will visit Portland (2-1) tonight on the West Coast, with tip-off just after 9 p.m. Central time. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 8:30.

2) Check out Monday’s Pelicans Practice Report from Oregon.



3) Among three major NBA power rankings released yesterday, New Orleans tops out at 14th in SI.com’s poll. The Pelicans are No. 18 on ESPN.com and 20th on NBA.com. SI.com on the early season: “Brow and Boogie look good enough to carry this team to the playoffs."

4) Read about Jameer Nelson’s impact on Day 1 of his Pelicans tenure.



5) Listen to more updates on the team in the latter portion of Monday’s Black and Blue Report.