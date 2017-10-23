Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 23, 2017

1) New Orleans (1-2) broke through for its first win of the season Sunday, holding off the Lakers for a 119-112 road victory.



2) Watch postgame reaction from new signee Jameer Nelson – who sank a back-breaking three-pointer in the final two minutes – Alvin Gentry and Anthony Davis.



3) Check out this minute of highlights from Nelson’s debut as a Pelican. Fellow guard E’Twaun Moore also excelled, bouncing back from a scoreless night vs. Golden State.

4) The Pelicans will practice this afternoon in Portland, in advance of Tuesday’s road game against the Trail Blazers. Check out the latest in Pelicans social media with this week’s update.

5) Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Anthony Davis is the first player since Happy Hairston in 1974 to begin a regular season with three straight games of 17-plus rebounds.