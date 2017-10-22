Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 22, 2017

1) New Orleans (0-2) will seek its first win tonight, visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) at 8:30 p.m. Central in Staples Center. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 8.

2) The team did not hold shootaround this morning in California. Check Pelicans.com throughout the day and prior to tip-off for further news and developments as they become available.

3) Check out a statistical look at some of the early-season notes and facts on the two Western Conference teams. The Pelicans’ road trip will continue this week with stops in Portland and Sacramento.



4) Go “Off the Court” with New Orleans All-Star big DeMarcus Cousins.



5) Take a final look back at Friday’s high-scoring 128-120 loss to champion Golden State.