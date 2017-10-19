Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2017

1) New Orleans began the season Wednesday with a 103-91 loss at Memphis, part of an early-season Western Conference gauntlet of a schedule for the Pelicans. New Orleans plays three returning West playoff teams in the first week-plus of its slate.

2) Watch postgame video reaction from Anthony Davis (33 points, 18 rebounds) and Alvin Gentry. Davis was battling through strep throat and said he needed two IVs prior to tip-off Wednesday.



3) Check out photos from Game 1 of NOLA’s 82-game season.

4) The Pelicans will host Golden State on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the club’s Smoothie King Center home opener. The game will be televised by Fox Sports New Orleans, as well as nationally on ESPN. Tickets are available here.

5) Tune in to the Alvin Gentry weekly radio show at 6:30 p.m. this evening on WRNO 99.5 FM.