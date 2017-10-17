Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 17, 2017

1) A large crowd attended Monday’s Pelicans Block Party, to celebrate opening week of the team’s regular season.



2) It’s finally here. The NBA campaign officially begins tonight with a TNT doubleheader featuring Boston at Cleveland (7 p.m. Central), then Houston at Golden State. New Orleans opens its 82-game slate Wednesday in Memphis; the Pelicans will practice today in Metairie and travel to Tennessee this afternoon. Check Pelicans.com later for a preview of the road trip to FedEx Forum.

3) Watch Monday post-practice media availability with Alvin Gentry, Jrue Holiday and Cheick Diallo. Gentry confirmed that DeMarcus Cousins “will play his normal minutes” against the Grizzlies, despite sustaining a minor ankle injury in Friday’s preseason finale.



4) Read part 3 of our Western Conference roundtable preview, featuring writers from New Orleans, Denver, Minnesota, Portland and Golden State. In case you missed them, there are links within the article for parts 1 and 2.



5) Go “Off the Court” with Pelicans forward Jalen Jones.