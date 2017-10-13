Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 13, 2017

1) Alvin Gentry and Sean Kelley discuss final preseason thoughts and the road to regular season in this weeks Alvin Gentry Show.

2) Pelicans' Tony Allen will have his No. 9 jersey retired in the FedEx Forum in Memphis after playing seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

3) The Pelicans travel to Memphis, Tennesee tonight to play their last preseason game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. CT.

4) Take a look ahead at what’s to come in the ultra-competitive West in the Western Conference 2017-2018 rountable preview part 1.

5) Tune into the Black and Blue Report with Sean Kelley today at 12 p.m.