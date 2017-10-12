Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 12, 2017

1) The Pelicans will host a tip-off block party on Oct. 16 in Lafayette Square.



2) Pelicans players enjoyed some post-practice basketball with local kids as the team hosted a preseason Jr. NBA Clinic at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on October 11.

3) After Wednesday’s practice, Alvin Gentry, and Anthony Davis spoke to the media.

4) Listen to Wednesday’s Pelicans Practice Report from Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson here.

5) Listen to the Black and Blue Report with Sean Kelley and NBA TV analyst, Stu Jackson.