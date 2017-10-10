Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 10, 2017

1) In case you missed it, you can watch Sunday’s preseason win at Chicago, via a replay of our live stream broadcast.



2) Read more about Alexis Ajinca’s experience as a father and the joy he derives from being a dad.



3) Alvin Gentry and Chicago radio analyst Bill Wennington were guests on Monday’s Black and Blue Report.



4) Check out some of this week’s best Pelicans social media posts.



5) New Orleans (1-2 in preseason) will practice today in Metairie after an off day Monday. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage, as the team tries to adjust to the absence of starting point guard Rajon Rondo (sports hernia).