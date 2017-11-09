Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 9, 2017

1) Thursdays are frequently non-gamedays for New Orleans, but the Pelicans (6-5) visit Toronto (6-4) tonight at 6:30 Central, wrapping up a four-game road trip. Only once in franchise history has New Orleans won four-plus games on the same trip (it went 5-1 on a six-gamer in 2008), but it has a chance to do so by beating the Raptors, after already posting wins over Dallas, Chicago and Indiana.

2) Get your early evening started at 5:30 with the weekly broadcast of Alvin Gentry’s radio show on WRNO 99.5 FM. That will be followed by pregame coverage at 6, featuring a visit from longtime Toronto Star/Raptors beat writer Doug Smith. Fox Sports New Orleans also will commence its pregame show at 6.

3) Speaking of Fox Sports New Orleans, TV analyst David Wesley made his customary mid-week appearance on Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report.



4) Read more about the dominance of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins on the Pelicans’ perfect road trip.



5) Watch a fun interview involving the father-and-son duo of Indiana’s Nate McMillan and Pelicans assistant coach Jamelle McMillan prior to Tuesday’s game in Indiana.