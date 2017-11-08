Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 8, 2017

1) New Orleans’ ongoing four-game road trip is becoming a smashing success. The Pelicans improved to 3-0 Tuesday with a come-from-behind, 117-112 victory on Indiana’s home floor, allowing them to move over .500 for the first time this season.



2) Watch postgame reaction from Alvin Gentry, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. The team’s All-Star duo both registered 30-plus points and double-digit rebounds. New Orleans arrived at its Toronto hotel just before 2 a.m. this morning and will practice this afternoon in Canada, beginning preparations for Thursday’s road trip-capper against the Raptors.

4) On Wednesdays this season, we’ll take a closer look at the Western Conference standings, particularly in how they relate to the Pelicans. There is good news this morning at this ultra-early stage of the 82-game campaign: New Orleans (6-5) is tied for sixth place with Portland (6-5) and Denver (6-5), a half-game ahead of both Los Angeles teams, who are both 5-5 and deadlocked for ninth place. The only West teams with longer active winning streaks than the Pelicans are Minnesota (five) and Golden State (four).

