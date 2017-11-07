Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2017

1) In a matchup of teams with 5-5 records, New Orleans visits Indiana at 6 p.m. Central. Get your early-evening pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM starting at 5:30.

2) Read about the impact of the Pelicans’ second unit so far during a 2-0 start to this four-game road trip.



3) Check out the latest edition of “NBA Superlatives” with guard Ian Clark.



4) Watch Pelicans.com’s video of the dedication of Tom Benson Way.



4) Taking a look around the Internet at NBA power rankings, New Orleans tops out at No. 15 in USA Today’s list, unchanged from a week ago on that site. The Pelicans range from 17 (SI.com) to 22 (CBS Sports) on a handful of other sites, with their home losses to Orlando and Minnesota pushing them down a few spots on each list.