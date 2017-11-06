Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 6, 2017

1) New Orleans (5-5) improved to .500 overall and swept a road back-to-back by outlasting Chicago for a 96-90 overtime win Saturday.



2) Watch Anthony Davis’ defensive play of the game, a block and save during a key moment of the OT period.

3) The Pelicans will practice this afternoon in Chicago, before heading to Indianapolis in advance of Tuesday’s game at the Pacers, the third stop on a four-game trip. Check Pelicans.com later today for coverage.

4) Looking at the week ahead, all three of New Orleans’ upcoming opponents were in action Sunday – and all lost. Like the Pelicans themselves, the trio of foes can best be described as hovering around the break-even mark. Indiana (5-5) lost at New York yesterday; Toronto (5-4) dropped a home game to Washington; the Clippers (5-4) nearly rallied from a big deficit vs. Miami before eventually falling in Staples Center.

5) New Orleans is currently tied with three Western Conference teams for eighth place in an extremely bunched-up grouping. The fourth- through 13th-place squads in the West are separated by only two games, ranging from a 6-4 record to 4-6.