Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 4, 2017

1) New Orleans (4-5) opened its longest road trip of 2017-18 in successful fashion Friday, building a double-digit lead, then holding off Dallas late for a 99-94 victory.



2) Watch Anthony Davis’ postgame TV interview with Jen Hale.



3) DeMarcus Cousins had “20-20 vision.”

4) New Orleans improved to 3-2 on the road this season, with wins over the Lakers, Sacramento and Dallas. The losses were in Memphis and Portland.

5) The team traveled to Chicago immediately after Friday’s triumph, arriving at its Chicago hotel around 2 a.m. The Pelicans visit the Bulls at 7 p.m. tonight in the United Center. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6:30. After every game, fans may participate in a call-in radio show – hosted by Daniel Sallerson – by dialing (504) 593-4910.