Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 30, 2017

1) New Orleans (11-10) dropped its Wednesday home game vs. Minnesota by a 120-102 tally.



2) Anthony Davis was ejected for the first time in his NBA career.



3) Watch postgame reaction from Alvin Gentry, DeMarcus Cousins and Dante Cunningham.



4) Gentry’s weekly radio show airs tonight at 6:30 on WRNO 99.5 FM.

5) The Pelicans will travel this afternoon to Salt Lake City, in advance of Friday’s road game against the Utah Jazz (10-11). New Orleans will play a back-to-back Saturday in Portland. Entering Thursday’s action, the Pelicans are in seventh place in the West, one game ahead of Utah. Coincidentally, the ninth-place Clippers (8-11) will host the Jazz tonight in Staples Center. Both Pelicans weekend road games will be available live on Fox Sports New Orleans, as well as WRNO 99.5 FM. Friday's game tips off at 8 Central, with Saturday's tipping at 9.