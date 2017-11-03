Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 3, 2017

1) Get to know Tony Allen in the NBA Superlatives. Allen, the most experienced member of the New Orleans Pelicans, tells all about his time in the NBA through 14 years.

2) Jrue Holiday spoke to the media at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center about the team's aspirations before they kick off a four-game road trip beginning Friday, November 3 in Dallas against the Mavericks.

3) Rajon Rondo addressed the media at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center about his recovery from sports hernia surgery and when he expects to get back on the court.

4) The Pelicans travel to Dallas to the Mavericks (1-8), the start of a four-game road trip. All four of those games will air on WRNO 99.5 FM, with Sean Kelley on the radio call this weekend in Dallas and Chicago; he’ll be joined in Indiana and Toronto by Victor Howell. All four road tilts also will be broadcast live on TV by Fox Sports New Orleans, featuring Joel Meyers and Davod Wesley in the booth.

5) Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson talk about all of the things to look forward to on the Pelicans 4 game road trip to Dallas, Chicago, Indiana then Toronto in the Road Trip Preview.