Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 27, 2017

1) Don't miss out on the Cyber Monday deals going on today until midnight. Use the code HOLIDAY to get tickets up to 50% off for all remaining home games this season.

2) The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-8) at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The Pelicans will look for revenge on Wednesday after losing to the Timberwolves earlier this season, 104-98. Tickets can be found here.

3) The Pelicans will be on the road for another back-to-back game road trip on Friday against the Utah Jazz (9-11) and Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers (12-8) . The Utah Jazz sit just behind the Pelicans in the Western conference at No. 8. Tip off against the Jazz is Friday at 8:00 p.m. CT and 9:00 p.m. CT for the Trail Blazers. Fans can watch the game on Fox Sports New Orleans with Joel Meyers and David Wesley, or listen to the radio call on WRNO 99.5 FM

4) Tune into the Black and Blue Report today at noon with Sean Kelley and senior NBA writer for The Undefeated, Marc Spears.

5) New Orleans will return to practice today after their two-game road trip. Watch the live stream with player and coach interviews at 1 p.m.