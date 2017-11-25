Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 26, 2017

1) New Orleans (11-8) made it three wins in a row Friday, pounding Phoenix 115-91. The Pelicans piled up 72 points in the first half, building a 30-point lead, and were never seriously threatened from there. The club’s conference improved to 7-5, with a 4-3 mark against the East (two of those losses were vs. Toronto).

2) Watch postgame video reaction from Anthony Davis and Darius Miller.

3) At this early Thanksgiving-weekend stage of the regular season, New Orleans is now in a four-way tie for fourth place in the Western Conference with Portland, Minnesota and Denver. The Pelicans are three games ahead of ninth-place Utah (8-11), an opponent on the team’s two-game road trip next weekend, as is Portland.

4) New Orleans is back in action Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. Central tip-off at Golden State (5:30 local time in Oakland). This is only the Pelicans’ second back-to-back of 2017-18. You can watch the game on Fox Sports New Orleans with Joel Meyers and David Wesley, or listen to the radio call on WRNO 99.5 FM with Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer.

5) Check out a numerical preview of Pelicans-Warriors.