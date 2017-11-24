Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 24, 2017

1) Your New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns today, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. CT. Make sure to watch your Pelicans battle against the Suns on Fox Sports New Orleans or listen in on WRNO 99.5-FM.

2) We know Anthony Davis on the court; but Pelicans.com pulls back the curtain and takes and inside look at the Pelicans center in Outside the Paint.

3) Check out Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday speaking on fatherhood and the joys of having a daughter.

4) Watch Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson preview the Pelicans' 2 game, road back to back starting in Phoenix and ending in Golden State.

5) Brianna from the Pelicans Dance Team goes 'In Search of the Boogie' with the NOLA Cherry Bombs dance troupe and they try to come up with a victory dance for DeMarcus 'Boogie' Cousins.