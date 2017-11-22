Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 22, 2017

1) New Orleans (9-8) wraps up a two-game homestand against respected Western Conference foes tonight in the Smoothie King Center. Following a come-from-behind win over Oklahoma City on Monday, the Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs (11-6) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here. For more on Spurs-Pelicans, listen to today's Black and Blue Report, featuring weekly mid-week guest David Wesley, TV analyst for Fox Sports New Orleans.



2) On Wednesday mornings in this space, we’ll monitor where the Pelicans stand in the Western Conference race. New Orleans enters Wednesday’s busy NBA slate in seventh place in the West, 1.5 games ahead of three teams tied for eighth (the Lakers are 8-10; Grizzlies and Thunder are both 7-9). The conference has been reshaped a bit early this season by misfortune and injuries to several key players, with a few key teams currently falling shy of expectations as a result. Oklahoma City has struggled to gain its chemistry while incorporating two new All-Stars; Memphis is without Mike Conley for now due to an Achilles issue; Rudy Gobert (knee) is out into December for Utah; the Clippers have lost nine straight amid costly backcourt injuries. Meanwhile, sixth-place Denver (10-7) is one game ahead of New Orleans, but it was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday that marquee Nuggets free-agent pickup Paul Millsap could miss the next three months due to a wrist injury.

3) Watch a video recap of the Pelicans recently hosting a fun-filled day for military members in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.



4) Watch Tuesday post-practice media availability with Alvin Gentry, DeMarcus Cousins and Ian Clark.



5) Check out other videos including Tuesday’s episode of “Trew to the Game” and a recap of Anthony Davis’ annual Thanksgiving dinner. Davis will be featured in the first episode of “Outside the Paint,” available later today on Pelicans.com.