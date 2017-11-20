Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 20, 2017

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Nov 20, 2017

1)      After a two-day break from games, New Orleans (8-8) hosts Oklahoma City (7-8) and its new “Big Three” tonight in the Smoothie King Center at 7.

2)      Check out photos from Anthony Davis’ annual Thanksgiving dinner.

3)      Davis missed the last quarter-plus Friday at Denver, but is listed as probable to play tonight against the Thunder.

4)      Oklahoma City beat writer and former Pelicans beat writer Brett Dawson will be a guest on the Black and Blue Report today.

5)      It may be Thanksgiving week, but the Pelicans will be relatively busy schedule-wise, playing four games over the next six days, all against the Western Conference. Following the matchup vs. OKC, New Orleans hosts San Antonio (10-6) on Wednesday, followed by a road back-to-back in Phoenix (7-11) and Golden State (13-4) on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Pelicans are currently seventh in the West.

Tags
Davis, Anthony, Pelicans, pelicans, brett dawson

Related Content

Davis, Anthony

Pelicans

pelicans