Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 2, 2017

1) New Orleans dropped to 3-5 on the young season with a 104-98 defeat to Minnesota last night. The game was deadlocked at 98 in the final minute, before the Timberwolves scored six straight points.



Gentry's weekly radio show airs tonight at 6:30 on WRNO 99.5 FM.

4) The Pelicans will practice this afternoon at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, then travel to Dallas in advance of Friday’s visit to the Mavericks (1-8), the start of a four-game road trip. All four of those games will air on WRNO 99.5 FM, with Sean Kelley on the radio call this weekend in Dallas and Chicago; he’ll be joined in Indiana and Toronto by Victor Howell. All four road tilts also will be broadcast live on TV by Fox Sports New Orleans, featuring Joel Meyers and Wesley in the booth.

