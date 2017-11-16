Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 16, 2017

1) New Orleans (8-7) finished its three-game homestand with a 2-1 record, after losing 125-116 to Toronto on Wednesday.



2) Rajon Rondo’s minute restriction was increased to 14-16 last night. He logged 14:14 and managed to hand out eight assists in that timeframe.

3) Watch postgame video reaction from Alvin Gentry and Darius Miller.



4) Gentry’s weekly radio show airs tonight at 6:30 p.m. on WRNO 99.5 FM.

5) Speaking of the Pelicans Radio Network, radio will be your only way to follow Friday’s game against the Nuggets on a local broadcast. Television-wise, ESPN will carry New Orleans’ visit to Denver exclusively, with tip-off just after 9:30 p.m. Central time. Fox Sports New Orleans will be back on the air Monday for a home game vs. Oklahoma City, as well as 30 consecutive Pelicans games after that. After tomorrow, the next scheduled exclusive national TV broadcast for New Orleans isn’t until Jan. 26 vs. Houston, also on ESPN.