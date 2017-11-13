Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 13, 2017

1) Week 5 of the NBA regular season commences tonight. For New Orleans, the week includes matchups with Atlanta and Toronto in the Smoothie King Center, followed by a Friday visit to Denver on ESPN. The Hawks have struggled out of the gate, sporting the Eastern Conference’s worst record, but the Raptors and Nuggets are a combined 15-10. Denver is 6-2 at home this season.

2) New Orleans (7-6) plays the middle game of a three-game homestand tonight vs. Atlanta (2-11). Tip-off is 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



3) The Pelicans will hold shootaround this morning to prepare for the Hawks, whose most recent victory came last weekend in Cleveland. Atlanta has won three of the last four meetings with New Orleans over the previous two seasons, but those matchups featured drastically different personnel, particularly on the Hawks’ side. Listen to Monday’s Black and Blue Report for a visit with Mike Conti of the Hawks Radio Network.

4) New Orleans has the West’s seventh-best record entering Monday’s slate of games, a half-game behind both Memphis and Minnesota for fifth.

5) In case you missed it, the Pelicans held off the Clippers 111-103 on Saturday, improving to 4-4 against the West.