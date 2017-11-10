Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 10, 2017

1) The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Toronto Raptors 122-118 on Thursday, Nov. 9. This concluded an eight day road trip for the Pelicans who went 3-1 on this trip. If you missed the game be sure to watch the post-game interviews and read the game recap from Jim Eichenhofer.

2) The Black and Blue Report is LIVE today at 11:30 a.m. on the Pelicans facebook page and Pelicans.com. Watch Daniel Sallerson, John DeShazier, Cindy Robinson, and special guest Mickey Loomis speak on all things Pelicans and Saints.

3) Pelicans Dance Team member Jenny goes "In Search of the Boogie" to find the best dance for DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins. Watch this week as she searches with the New Orleans' Pussyfooters dance troupe.

4) Watch Chris Trew have some fun with the Pelicans players by convincing them to read fake radio calls on media day at the Smoothie King Center.

5) After a long road trip the Pelicans will be back in action at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, Nov. 11 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Find tickets here or purchase Pierre's Party Pack which includes 3+ game tickets, combo meals, and an on court free throw experience with Pierre the Pelican.