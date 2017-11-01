Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 1, 2017

1) New Orleans (3-4) hosts Minnesota (4-3) at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here. The Timberwolves are among the large group of Western Conference teams many NBA analysts predicted would potentially vie for seeds 5 through 8, a collection that also included Denver, the Clippers, Memphis, Portland, New Orleans and Utah. The Pelicans are 0-2 so far head-to-head vs. those teams.

2) At this extraordinarily early stage of the 82-game regular season, New Orleans enters Wednesday tied for 10th in the West with the Lakers, Nuggets and Suns. However, the Pelicans are also only one game out of fifth, where five teams are deadlocked at 4-3 apiece. Prior to Monday’s loss vs. Orlando, New Orleans was No. 14 in power rankings released by SI.com and SportingNews.com. It ranged from 16th to 20th in three other national polls, with the latter being by NBA.com.

3) Watch Anthony Davis and the Pelicans visit a Haunted House recently.



4) Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley will be the guest on Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report, in his customary mid-week slot.

5) Check out some of the most interesting recent social media posts from the Pelicans.