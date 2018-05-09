Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 9, 2018

1) The best New Orleans season in 10 years came to a close Tuesday, with Golden State clinching a second-round series victory in Game 5. The Warriors held off the Pelicans in the fourth quarter, after New Orleans had cut a 26-point deficit to seven with less than two minutes remaining.



2) Watch postgame press conferences with Alvin Gentry, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.

3) Check out some of the top highlights by Davis and Holiday in Game 5.

4) The team is traveling back to Louisiana today, expected to arrive in Kenner around or a bit after 4:30 Central.

5) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report later today, featuring a visit by Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley.