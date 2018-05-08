Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 8, 2018

1) Trailing 3-1 in a Western Conference second-round series, New Orleans will try to stave off elimination tonight and force another game in the Smoothie King Center later this week, visiting Golden State for Game 5 at 9:30 p.m. Central. The game will be televised nationally by TNT, with Pelicans radio coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM. Daniel Sallerson and John DeShazier will have the radio call, with Victor Howell on pregame coverage beginning at 9. If the Pelicans prevail in Game 5, they will host Game 6 on Thursday (time to be determined, but most likely 7 p.m. Central).

2) New Orleans hopes to bounce back after one of its poorest shooting performances of the season in Game 4.



3) Watch Monday’s practice report, which includes an update on the Pelicans from the team hotel in San Francisco.



4) The Pelicans were off Monday in order to rest and get ready for Game 5, but Alvin Gentry held a conference call with reporters. Listen to part of the media session.

5) Listen to Monday’s Black and Blue Report, featuring an interview of New York Times writer Marc Stein by Sean Kelley.

