Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 7, 2018

1) New Orleans struggled mightily from the field and three-point range Sunday, dropping Game 4 by a 118-92 margin to Golden State. The Warriors seized a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinal matchup. All four second-round series around the NBA are on the verge of completion, with a team up 3-0 or 3-1 in every instance.

5) The Pelicans traveled to California after Sunday’s game, arriving at their San Francisco hotel around 10:30 Pacific time. New Orleans will practice Monday afternoon at Oracle Arena. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage. Game 5 is Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. Central.