Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 6, 2018

1) New Orleans tries to even its second-round series vs. Golden State this afternoon in the Smoothie King Center. Game 4 tips off at 2:30 p.m. Central, with national TV coverage on ABC. The radio call on WRNO 99.5 FM begins with pregame coverage at 2. The game is sold out, as have been all four Pelicans postseason home contests.

2) The Pelicans practiced Saturday in their home arena. Watch the practice report.



3) Alvin Gentry and Nikola Mirotic spoke to the media after practice.



4) Watch Rachel Nichols' candid interview with three of the team's leaders.

5) Partly due to the early tip-off, the Pelicans will travel to California a couple hours after the buzzer Sunday, in advance of Tuesday’s Game 5 at Oracle Arena. The Warriors will also make a cross-country flight this evening. Game 5 will take place Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. Central and be broadcast on TNT. The Pelicans hope to make a Game 6 necessary today by winning; that contest would be Thursday in the Smoothie King Center (time to be determined, but most likely it would be a 7 p.m. tip-off). The other Western Conference semifinal series is led 2-1 by Houston over Utah, with the Rockets and Jazz playing Game 4 tonight in Salt Lake City at 7 Central.