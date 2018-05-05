Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 5, 2018

1) New Orleans got back into its second-round series vs. Golden State in resounding fashion Friday, posting a 119-100 victory in Game 3, cutting the Warriors’ lead to 2-1.



2) Watch this Game 3 highlight remix video, featuring Rajon Rondo and Ian Clark.



3) Watch postgame press conferences featuring Alvin Gentry, Rondo and Clark, as well as Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.



4) Check out photos from a sea of red at Fan Fest prior to Game 3.



5) The Pelicans will practice this afternoon at the Smoothie King Center, preparing for Game 4 in the same venue. Sunday’s game will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Central, in a game that will be televised nationally on ABC. On radio, WRNO 99.5 FM has pregame coverage starting at 2. Also check in live on Pelicans.com from the arena prior to tip-off, hosted by Joel Meyers.