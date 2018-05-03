Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 3, 2018

1) Based partly on the fact that this New Orleans-Golden State series started earlier than any other second-round matchup, there is another multi-day gap between games. Trailing 2-0, the Pelicans were off Wednesday other than traveling cross-country back to Louisiana, and will practice Thursday afternoon in the Smoothie King Center. Golden State is traveling to the Gulf South today and practicing in the late afternoon in the same venue. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage from the home team’s practice.

2) New Orleans played Golden State tight in Game 2 and must carry over that improved play to stay in the series in Game 3.

3) Game 3 is Friday at 7 p.m. It will be televised nationally on ESPN, with radio coverage starting with the pregame show at 6:30 on WRNO 99.5 FM. Both Game 3 and Game 4 are already sold out.

4) At 6:30 tonight, WRNO will air Alvin Gentry’s weekly radio show, as the coach discusses the second-round playoff series.

5) Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley stopped by the Black and Blue Report for his traditional Wednesday appearance.

