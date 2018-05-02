Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 2, 2018

1) The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Golden State Warriors last night and face a 0-2 deficit in the series. If you missed the game, watch Anthony Davis' 25 point performance and read the postgame recap.

2) The floor general had eyes in the back of his head last night, watch Rajon Rondo's 12 assists in game 2.

3) Anthony Davis welcomed Stephen Curry back to the court by blocking him every time he came into the lane.



4) The Pelicans are giving away 2 lower level tickets + access to pregame shoot-around for Game 3 and Game 4 against the Warriors at home. Find out more here.



5) If you haven't purchased tickets for Game 3 & 4 at the Smoothie King Center, be sure to visit here to secure your seat.